Cloudbric Reaches One Day Volume of $143,843.00 (CLBK)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLBK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. In the last week, Cloudbric has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. Cloudbric has a total market cap of $12.47 million and approximately $143,843.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cloudbric coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0205 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.49 or 0.00085588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00020331 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00063185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.02 or 0.00776467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.30 or 0.00102537 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,196.12 or 0.08985377 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00046544 BTC.

Cloudbric Profile

CLBK is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 609,683,917 coins. Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @cloudbric and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cloudbric’s official website is www.cloudbric.io . The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Buying and Selling Cloudbric

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloudbric should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cloudbric using one of the exchanges listed above.

