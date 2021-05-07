Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $88.00 to $91.00. The stock had previously closed at $69.07, but opened at $74.19. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Cloudflare shares last traded at $75.09, with a volume of 32,439 shares traded.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.11.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $1,738,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,099,362.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total value of $3,939,875.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 942,686 shares of company stock worth $72,261,961 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.53 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.41.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.