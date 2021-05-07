Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cognex updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ CGNX traded down $1.32 on Friday, reaching $77.57. The company had a trading volume of 58,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,657. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 72.91 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex has a 1 year low of $53.08 and a 1 year high of $101.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.61 and a 200-day moving average of $80.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.89.

In other Cognex news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $9,517,400.00. Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,800 shares of company stock valued at $10,781,888. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

