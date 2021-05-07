Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $250 million-$270 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $228.27 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CGNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. HSBC upgraded Cognex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen raised their target price on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.44.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $78.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.61 and a 200-day moving average of $80.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.42 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex has a 12 month low of $53.08 and a 12 month high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognex will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $853,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,476. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,800 shares of company stock valued at $10,781,888 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

