CoinDeal Token (CDL) Market Cap Tops $1.17 Million

CoinDeal Token (CURRENCY:CDL) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. CoinDeal Token has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $417.00 worth of CoinDeal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinDeal Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0250 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CoinDeal Token has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00084726 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00020389 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00063099 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.39 or 0.00102040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $448.09 or 0.00769861 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,163.97 or 0.08872120 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00046943 BTC.

CoinDeal Token Profile

CoinDeal Token (CRYPTO:CDL) is a coin. CoinDeal Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,842,401 coins. The Reddit community for CoinDeal Token is https://reddit.com/r/CoinDeal . CoinDeal Token’s official Twitter account is @coindeal_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinDeal Token is token.coindeal.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Coindeal is one of the largest exchanges in Europe with more than 40 cryptocurrencies pairs in offer, including the most popular ones such as: Ethereum, Bitcoin or Litecoin and FIAT currencies such as Euro (EUR), Dollar (USD), British pound (GBP), Polish zloty (PLN), Ruble (RUB), Swiss franc (CHF) and Korean won (KRW). The company actively provide its users with the opportunity to participate in the development of CoinDeal, so by voting for new cryptocurrency users can decide which of them will be added to the exchange. The platform has the highest SSL standard security integrated with Cloudflare functionality. User accounts are protected by a multi-level 2FA verification. For the withdrawal of funds, it is necessary to have an email confirmation, which is also required when using the platform with new IP addresses. 90% of user funds are stored on cold wallets protected by Multisignature. CoinDeal Token (CDL) is the Coindeal exchange native coin, which allows users to earn passive income when staking it under specific conditions. “

CoinDeal Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinDeal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinDeal Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinDeal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

