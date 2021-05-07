CoinFi Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $143,927.00 (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. CoinFi has a total market cap of $1.63 million and $143,927.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CoinFi has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CoinFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.74 or 0.00086362 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00020121 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00062775 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.90 or 0.00781171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.07 or 0.00102561 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,106.03 or 0.08865700 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

About CoinFi

CoinFi (CRYPTO:COFI) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com . CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling CoinFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.