CoinPoker Price Tops $0.0262 (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 7th. CoinPoker has a total market cap of $7.20 million and $13,451.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinPoker coin can now be purchased for $0.0262 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded down 5.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.19 or 0.00085862 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00020103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00062797 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $443.68 or 0.00774423 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.49 or 0.00102100 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,050.13 or 0.08814852 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00045792 BTC.

About CoinPoker

CHP is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

CoinPoker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

