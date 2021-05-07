Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 146.26% and a negative return on equity of 58.61%.

Shares of NYSE CLNY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.00. 2,590,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,840,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average is $5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.86. Colony Capital has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $7.22.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLNY. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Colony Capital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Colony Capital from $4.25 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

