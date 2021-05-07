Color Platform Hits Market Cap of $1.54 Million (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 7th. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Color Platform has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Color Platform has a total market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $1,981.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,622.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,346.64 or 0.02336994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.93 or 0.00661072 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00070510 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002281 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003615 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000312 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

