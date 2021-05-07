Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $145.35 Million

Analysts expect Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to post $145.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $146.70 million and the lowest is $144.00 million. Columbia Banking System posted sales of $159.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full-year sales of $582.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $576.10 million to $589.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $588.45 million, with estimates ranging from $570.50 million to $606.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

COLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 55,733.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COLB opened at $44.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.17 and its 200 day moving average is $39.30. Columbia Banking System has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

