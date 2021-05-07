Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $145.35 Million

Posted by on May 7th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to post $145.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $146.70 million and the lowest is $144.00 million. Columbia Banking System posted sales of $159.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full-year sales of $582.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $576.10 million to $589.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $588.45 million, with estimates ranging from $570.50 million to $606.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

COLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 55,733.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COLB opened at $44.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.17 and its 200 day moving average is $39.30. Columbia Banking System has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Banking System (COLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB)

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.