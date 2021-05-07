Comerica Bank Boosts Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.22% of Novanta worth $10,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOVT. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Novanta by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Novanta by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Novanta in the 4th quarter worth about $1,204,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Novanta by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novanta by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novanta stock opened at $126.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.07. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.24 and a beta of 1.09. Novanta Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.26 and a 52-week high of $146.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,704 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $503,818.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,518,091.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total value of $1,013,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,831 shares in the company, valued at $16,332,726.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,704 shares of company stock worth $2,533,318. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

