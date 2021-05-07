Comerica Bank Buys 13,350 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Comerica Bank raised its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 13,350 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.05% of Darden Restaurants worth $9,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 34.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 61.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 91,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,198,000 after buying an additional 34,598 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $176,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,082,769.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 7,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $1,127,211.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,010.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 158,226 shares of company stock valued at $21,815,605. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on DRI shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Cowen raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $137.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.45.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $141.75 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.21 and a 12 month high of $149.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.49.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

