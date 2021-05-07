Comerica Bank Buys 4,011 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Teledyne Technologies worth $9,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 63 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 458.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 67 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $418.00.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $433.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $420.54 and its 200 day moving average is $386.87. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $289.19 and a 1 year high of $457.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michelle Kumbier purchased 261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $405.07 per share, for a total transaction of $105,723.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355 shares in the company, valued at $143,799.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $357.48 per share, with a total value of $1,072,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,392,988.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 13,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,563 over the last three months. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

