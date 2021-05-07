Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,686 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.25% of The Brink’s worth $9,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in The Brink’s by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in The Brink’s during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in The Brink’s during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Brink’s during the 4th quarter worth $144,000.

In other news, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $415,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rohan Pal sold 26,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total transaction of $2,010,845.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BCO opened at $78.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.59. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -314.92 and a beta of 1.53. The Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $84.72.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The Brink’s had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 95.65%. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BCO. Truist lifted their price target on shares of The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of The Brink’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

The Brink's Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

