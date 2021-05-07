Comerica Bank Grows Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 161.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 40,890 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Celanese worth $10,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,356,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 296.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 713,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,718,000 after buying an additional 533,403 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in Celanese by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 333,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,313,000 after buying an additional 224,997 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 319,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,915,000 after buying an additional 162,772 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,864.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,598.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Alembic Global Advisors raised their target price on Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.88.

Shares of CE opened at $168.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $168.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.64 and a 200 day moving average of $136.60.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

