Comerica Bank Has $10.04 Million Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,230 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.25% of EnerSys worth $10,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EnerSys during the first quarter worth about $141,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in EnerSys by 27.0% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $89.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $104.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.34 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ENS shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. EnerSys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

