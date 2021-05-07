Comerica Bank Has $10.23 Million Stock Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 220.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,895 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.18% of Douglas Emmett worth $10,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DEI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,301,000. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,280,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,360,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,237,000 after purchasing an additional 645,837 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,393,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,566,000 after purchasing an additional 626,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,226,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,037,000 after purchasing an additional 355,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on DEI. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

DEI stock opened at $31.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.28. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $34.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.97 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.