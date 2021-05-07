Comerica Bank Has $10.87 Million Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,927 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,827 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in HP were worth $10,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Norges Bank bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $413,229,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,378,541 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $206,028,000 after purchasing an additional 448,274 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in HP by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,208,940 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $152,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,573 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 192.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,957,188 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $146,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in HP by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,932,843 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $188,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $34.98 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.26.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.37.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

