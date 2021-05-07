Comerica Bank Has $11.14 Million Holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.83% of Mesa Laboratories worth $11,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 109,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,251,000 after acquiring an additional 13,049 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, CFO John Sakys sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.84, for a total transaction of $659,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.14, for a total transaction of $183,852.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,294,392.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,678 shares of company stock worth $2,052,793 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MLAB opened at $250.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.34, a quick ratio of 13.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.54 and a 1-year high of $307.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.66 and a 200-day moving average of $271.44. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -357.29 and a beta of 0.39.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $34.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 million. Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.20%.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

