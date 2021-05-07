Comerica Bank Has $9.34 Million Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,736 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 6,163 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $9,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 274.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,834 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 35,044 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 591,416 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,056,000 after purchasing an additional 65,612 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 86,018 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 56,600 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 29,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $1,084,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $75.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.39 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CTSH. Societe Generale downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.71.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.