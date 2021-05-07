Comerica Bank Has $9.89 Million Position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,437 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.18% of Ashland Global worth $9,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ASH. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 296.3% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,348,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,821,000 after buying an additional 1,008,443 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 4th quarter valued at $48,908,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 4th quarter valued at $45,782,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 1st quarter valued at $30,748,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 4th quarter valued at $18,580,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ASH opened at $88.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.48 and its 200-day moving average is $83.06. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.40 and a 52-week high of $95.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.35.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

ASH has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ashland Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

