Comerica Bank Increases Holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,228 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.63% of Construction Partners worth $10,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROAD. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 1,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the period. 66.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROAD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ROAD opened at $32.48 on Friday. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $36.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.76 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John L. Harper sold 5,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $165,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 192,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,348,801.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 2,000,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $61,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,025,000 shares of company stock valued at $62,441,200. Corporate insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

