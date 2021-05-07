Comerica Bank Lowers Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,663 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $10,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 495.3% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 62,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 52,352 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 41,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,082,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,912,000 after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,963,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,600,000 after purchasing an additional 238,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 201,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 18,553 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BSX opened at $43.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.37. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $44.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $387,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $27,027.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at $495,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,320 shares of company stock valued at $4,030,187. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

