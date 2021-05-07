Comerica Bank Lowers Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Comerica Bank cut its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,351 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,017 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,640 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,803,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total value of $209,692.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,903.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total transaction of $315,433.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,069,051.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,714 shares of company stock worth $2,080,348. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $213.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.67 and its 200 day moving average is $220.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $202.57 and a 52-week high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.