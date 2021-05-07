Comerica Bank Purchases 73,869 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 180.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,869 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.12% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $11,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 637.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 31,592 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 18.0% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $203,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,031,855.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $275,951.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,236.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,439 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,735. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $89.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.02. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $136.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.16 and a beta of 1.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NBIX. TheStreet raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.63.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

