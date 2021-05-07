Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 823,320 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 48,128 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $10,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of F. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 48.6% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $128,974,000 after acquiring an additional 12,745 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 2,070.2% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 43,295 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 41,300 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 3,099.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 202,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 196,477 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 814,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 59,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 402.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 249,989 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 200,197 shares in the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.66.

Shares of F opened at $11.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.47. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The stock has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

