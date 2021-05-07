Comerica Bank Sells 18,314 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,314 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $9,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,443,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,845 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,403,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,074,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,419,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,306,814,000 after acquiring an additional 719,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 387.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 648,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,718,000 after acquiring an additional 515,645 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.15.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMS stock opened at $64.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $52.35 and a 52 week high of $67.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.05 and its 200 day moving average is $60.20. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.88%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

