Comerica Bank Sells 1,894 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Welltower were worth $9,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Welltower by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 41,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 896,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,959,000 after buying an additional 126,579 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 64,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after buying an additional 7,298 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 498.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,188,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,745,000 after buying an additional 989,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WELL opened at $73.51 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.08 and a fifty-two week high of $77.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.49.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WELL. Barclays lifted their price objective on Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.10.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

