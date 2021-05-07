Comerica Bank Sells 212 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $9,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,366,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 1,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 1,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMG. Raymond James upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,476.00 to $1,602.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,655.29.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,411.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 168.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,475.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,405.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $875.95 and a 12 month high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total transaction of $2,749,997.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,939,996.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurie Schalow sold 600 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,555.05, for a total value of $933,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at $10,662,977.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,246 shares of company stock valued at $15,999,164 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.