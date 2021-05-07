Comerica Bank Sells 24,319 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 750,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,319 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.7% of Comerica Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $124,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $167.74 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The stock has a market cap of $441.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

