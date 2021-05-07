Comerica Bank Sells 2,991 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,991 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $9,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $116.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.55. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.29 and a fifty-two week high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.