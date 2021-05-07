Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.63

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.63 and last traded at $32.63, with a volume of 8919 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.22.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 19,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $536,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,916,689.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 37,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $1,060,498.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,577 shares of company stock valued at $4,178,082 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 274,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 3,725.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 12,742 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 3.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $458,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Metals Company Profile (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

