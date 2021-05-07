Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.13

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.13 and last traded at $15.11, with a volume of 38054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.01.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CYH. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.10 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average is $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 2.12.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 418.0% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 330,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 267,013 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Community Health Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Community Health Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,262,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 83,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

