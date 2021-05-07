Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $9.82 and last traded at $9.63, with a volume of 41898 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.1228 dividend. This is a positive change from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day moving average of $5.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95 and a beta of 1.86.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $3.55. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 5.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SID. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 19,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel products, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

