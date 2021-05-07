Comparing RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) & Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI)

RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) and Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares RenovaCare and Atrion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RenovaCare N/A -77.49% -73.50% Atrion 21.90% 13.90% 12.55%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for RenovaCare and Atrion, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RenovaCare 0 0 0 0 N/A Atrion 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.2% of Atrion shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of RenovaCare shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of Atrion shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

RenovaCare has a beta of 2.5, suggesting that its stock price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atrion has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RenovaCare and Atrion’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RenovaCare N/A N/A -$3.36 million N/A N/A Atrion $155.07 million 7.38 $36.76 million N/A N/A

Atrion has higher revenue and earnings than RenovaCare.

Summary

Atrion beats RenovaCare on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RenovaCare

RenovaCare, Inc. operates as a development stage company, which focuses on acquisition and development of autologous cellular therapies for medical and aesthetic applications. The company was founded on July 14, 1983 and is headquartered in Roseland, NJ.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments. The company's cardiovascular products comprise Myocardial Protection System that delivers fluids and medications, mixes critical drugs, controls temperature, pressure, and other variables; cardiac surgery vacuum relief valves; silicone vessel loops for retracting and occluding vessels; and inflation devices for balloon catheter dilation, stent deployment, and fluid dispensing, as well as products for use in heart bypass surgery. Its ophthalmic products include specialized medical devices that disinfect contact lenses; and a line of balloon catheters, which are used for the treatment of nasolacrimal duct obstruction in children and adults. The company also manufactures instrumentation and associated disposables that measure the activated clotting time of blood; and a line of products designed for safe needle and scalpel blade containment. In addition, it manufactures inflation systems and valves used in marine and aviation safety products; components used in inflatable survival products and structures; one-way and two-way pressure relief valves that protect sensitive electronics; and other products during transport in other medical and non-medical applications. The company sells its products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and other treatment centers; and other equipment manufacturers through direct sales personnel, independent sales representatives, and distributors. Atrion Corporation was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.

