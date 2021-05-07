Compass Capital Management Inc. Buys 5,720 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,019 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 3.9% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $46,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,273,515 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $254,640,000 after acquiring an additional 24,593 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 39,544 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 8,628 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,907 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 7,305 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.51. The company had a trading volume of 44,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,317,781. The firm has a market cap of $453.93 billion, a PE ratio of 47.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.82 and a 1-year high of $237.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.32.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,036 shares of company stock worth $32,458,680. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

