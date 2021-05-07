Compass Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580,401 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,158 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions comprises approximately 3.8% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $45,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.71.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CTSH stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.78. 57,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,119,102. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $47.39 and a 1 year high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

