COMPASS Pathways (CMPS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect COMPASS Pathways to post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter.
COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.16). On average, analysts expect COMPASS Pathways to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:CMPS opened at $34.66 on Friday. COMPASS Pathways has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $61.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.65.
About COMPASS Pathways
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.
Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index
Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.