Constellation (DAG) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.86 Million

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded up 16.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. Constellation has a market cap of $121.25 million and approximately $4.86 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Constellation has traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar. One Constellation coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0957 or 0.00000164 BTC on exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.83 or 0.00084057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00020329 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00063793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.18 or 0.00778468 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.71 or 0.00102801 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,247.63 or 0.09034242 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00046312 BTC.

Constellation (CRYPTO:DAG) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io . The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

