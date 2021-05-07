Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $21.71, but opened at $20.76. Corcept Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.37, with a volume of 4,710 shares.

The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $79.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.99 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 30.73%. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $181,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gary Charles Robb sold 112,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $3,163,462.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,166.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,989 shares of company stock worth $4,536,903. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 140,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after buying an additional 20,928 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 368,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,627,000 after purchasing an additional 21,573 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,660,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 770,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,332,000 after buying an additional 360,721 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,563,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,207,000 after buying an additional 15,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average of $24.35.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

