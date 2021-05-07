Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $355 million-$385 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $396.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

NASDAQ CORT opened at $21.71 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $31.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $85.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $101,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gary Charles Robb sold 112,100 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $3,163,462.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,166.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,989 shares of company stock worth $4,536,903 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

