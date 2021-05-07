CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreLogic during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in CoreLogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in CoreLogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CoreLogic by 3,754.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in CoreLogic by 386.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

CLGX stock opened at $79.61 on Friday. CoreLogic has a one year low of $41.67 and a one year high of $90.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.55 and a 200-day moving average of $78.46.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. CoreLogic had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $467.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CoreLogic will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoreLogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

