CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CoreLogic were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CoreLogic by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CoreLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreLogic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.13.

CLGX opened at $79.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.46. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.67 and a 1-year high of $90.70.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $467.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.07 million. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 13.23%. CoreLogic’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

