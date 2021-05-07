CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) Announces Earnings Results

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) issued its earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $422.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE CLGX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.50. 3,061,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,574. CoreLogic has a 1-year low of $41.67 and a 1-year high of $90.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. CoreLogic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.13.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

