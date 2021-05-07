CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) Announces Earnings Results

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 58.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.67%.

Shares of NYSE:CPLG traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.37. The company had a trading volume of 202,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,178. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average is $7.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.94. CorePoint Lodging has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $10.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

