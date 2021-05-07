CORESTATE Capital (ETR:CCAP) Shares Down 12.4%

CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (ETR:CCAP)’s share price was down 12.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €10.64 ($12.52) and last traded at €11.14 ($13.11). Approximately 454,407 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €12.72 ($14.96).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCAP shares. Baader Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on CORESTATE Capital and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on CORESTATE Capital and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on CORESTATE Capital and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CORESTATE Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €25.40 ($29.88).

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €13.68 and a 200-day moving average price of €14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66.

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

