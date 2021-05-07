Corey Whitely Sells 15,333 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Stock

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) CFO Corey Whitely sold 15,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $468,883.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,448.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ETH traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $31.99. 822,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,989. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.55 and its 200-day moving average is $23.16. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $32.10. The company has a market cap of $806.05 million, a PE ratio of 213.27 and a beta of 1.23.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is currently 192.31%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ETH shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Friday, April 30th. Argus raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ethan Allen Interiors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,035,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,433,000 after acquiring an additional 142,509 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 8,542 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at about $402,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 581.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 152,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

