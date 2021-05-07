Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 852 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $2.55 on Friday, hitting $225.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,433,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,674,645. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.30. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $117.18 and a one year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

