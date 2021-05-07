Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $3.18 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.36% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA QUS traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,137. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $80.72 and a twelve month high of $117.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.08.

