Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,584 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 8,729 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,623 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,340 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 34,128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 265,829 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,668,000 after purchasing an additional 26,483 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $207.55. 92,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,019,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.20 and a 12-month high of $208.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.23.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.